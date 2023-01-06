Wrapped TRON (WTRX) Price Reaches $0.0529

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. Wrapped TRON has a total market cap of $5.38 billion and approximately $1.74 million worth of Wrapped TRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Wrapped TRON has traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Wrapped TRON coin can currently be bought for about $0.0529 or 0.00000314 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Wrapped TRON alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002973 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000281 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000349 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $74.79 or 0.00444074 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $372.01 or 0.02208895 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,109.45 or 0.30338686 BTC.

About Wrapped TRON

Wrapped TRON’s total supply is 101,676,078,190 coins and its circulating supply is 101,676,082,428 coins. The Reddit community for Wrapped TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped TRON’s official Twitter account is @justinsuntron and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Wrapped TRON is medium.com/@tronfoundation. Wrapped TRON’s official website is tron.network.

Wrapped TRON Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped TRON (WTRX) is a cryptocurrency . Wrapped TRON has a current supply of 101,676,078,190.20642 with 101,676,082,428.01094 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped TRON is 0.05457005 USD and is down -1.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 21 active market(s) with $1,176,254.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tron.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped TRON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped TRON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped TRON using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped TRON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped TRON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.