Wrapped BNB (WBNB) Price Tops $256.63 on Top Exchanges

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 5th. One Wrapped BNB token can now be bought for $256.63 or 0.01522387 BTC on popular exchanges. Wrapped BNB has a total market cap of $953.03 million and $40.92 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Wrapped BNB has traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar.

About Wrapped BNB

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 3,713,578 tokens. Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @binance_dex. The official website for Wrapped BNB is www.binance.org.

Buying and Selling Wrapped BNB

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain.Why do you need wBNB?BNB doesn't conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped BNB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

