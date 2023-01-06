Wrapped Bitcoin One Day Trading Volume Tops $27.22 Million (WBTC)

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 5th. In the last week, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Wrapped Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion and $27.22 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped Bitcoin token can now be purchased for $16,822.96 or 0.99887446 BTC on exchanges.

Wrapped Bitcoin Profile

Wrapped Bitcoin’s genesis date was November 27th, 2018. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 183,148 tokens. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @wrappedbtc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Wrapped Bitcoin is wbtc.network.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Bitcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is the first ERC20 token backed 1:1 with Bitcoin. WBTC standardizes Bitcoin to the ERC20 format, creating smart contracts for Bitcoin. This makes it easier to write smart contracts that integrate Bitcoin transfers. To receive WBTC, a user requests tokens from a merchant. The merchant then performs the required KYC / AML procedures and verifies the user’s identity. Once this is completed, the user and merchant execute their swap, with Bitcoin from the user transferring to the merchant, and WBTC from the merchant transferring to the user.GitHubWhitepaper”

