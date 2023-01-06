World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) Reaches New 52-Week High at $84.38

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $84.38 and last traded at $84.23, with a volume of 46333 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $72.04.

WWE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on World Wrestling Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on World Wrestling Entertainment to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on World Wrestling Entertainment from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on World Wrestling Entertainment from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded World Wrestling Entertainment from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, World Wrestling Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.20.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.06 and a 200-day moving average of $71.06. The firm has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.40 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

World Wrestling Entertainment ( NYSE:WWE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $304.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.73 million. World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 54.64% and a net margin of 17.29%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.46%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WWE. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 767,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,931,000 after purchasing an additional 46,351 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at $235,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 11,166.7% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 20,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after buying an additional 20,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after buying an additional 8,279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.60% of the company’s stock.

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form video content across various platforms, including WWE Network, broadcast and pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

