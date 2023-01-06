WOO Network Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $12.35 Million (WOO)

WOO Network (WOO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 6th. In the last week, WOO Network has traded 9.2% higher against the dollar. WOO Network has a market capitalization of $158.69 million and approximately $12.35 million worth of WOO Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WOO Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000780 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About WOO Network

WOO Network’s genesis date was October 30th, 2020. WOO Network’s total supply is 2,956,710,335 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,212,796,132 tokens. WOO Network’s official website is woo.org. The Reddit community for WOO Network is https://reddit.com/r/woo_x. WOO Network’s official Twitter account is @woonetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for WOO Network is medium.com/woonetwork.

WOO Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WOO Network, rebranded from Wootrade, features alpha-based market-making abilities via partnerships with the leading quantitative trading teams globally. This platform has achieved a self-reinforcing and mutually beneficial dynamic between traders, exchanges, market-makers and investors all tied together by the WOO token.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOO Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOO Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WOO Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

