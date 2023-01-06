Wolfe Research Lowers T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) to Peer Perform

Wolfe Research lowered shares of T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on TMUS. Cowen upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $187.00 to $201.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $175.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, December 9th. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of T-Mobile US to $197.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, T-Mobile US presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $177.33.

TMUS stock opened at $144.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.50. T-Mobile US has a twelve month low of $101.51 and a twelve month high of $154.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.76 billion, a PE ratio of 118.43, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $19.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.98 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 6.29%. T-Mobile US’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that T-Mobile US will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.50, for a total value of $110,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at $476,425. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other T-Mobile US news, CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $3,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 71,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,711,650. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.50, for a total transaction of $110,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $476,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,450 shares of company stock worth $11,045,767 in the last ninety days. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TMUS. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in T-Mobile US during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 103.9% in the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 88.6% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.86% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

