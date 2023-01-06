WisdomTree International Efficient Core Fund (NYSEARCA:NTSI) Stock Price Up 1.6%

WisdomTree International Efficient Core Fund (NYSEARCA:NTSI – Get Rating) shares rose 1.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $32.46 and last traded at $32.36. Approximately 13,831 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 93,465 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.84.

WisdomTree International Efficient Core Fund Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.68.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in WisdomTree International Efficient Core Fund by 55.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree International Efficient Core Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of WisdomTree International Efficient Core Fund by 11.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree International Efficient Core Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Avion Wealth bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree International Efficient Core Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $229,000.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree International Efficient Core Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree International Efficient Core Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.