Windham Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Windham Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 98,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 931 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for 4.6% of Windham Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Windham Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $12,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VTV. Darrow Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 42.2% in the third quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $35,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $140.42 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $141.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.31. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $122.54 and a twelve month high of $151.89.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

