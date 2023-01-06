Windham Capital Management LLC Has $640,000 Stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Windham Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Rating) by 27.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,702 shares during the period. Windham Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VPU. PFG Advisors lifted its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 6,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME lifted its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 69.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME now owns 4,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 1,932 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 29,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,444,000 after buying an additional 3,674 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA lifted its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 1,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter.

VPU stock opened at $151.49 on Friday. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 12-month low of $131.72 and a 12-month high of $169.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $151.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.54.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

