Windham Capital Management LLC Acquires 591 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Windham Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,305 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the quarter. Windham Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Providence First Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 108.8% in the second quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $38,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of VB stock opened at $183.28 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $168.65 and a one year high of $224.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $187.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.35.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.