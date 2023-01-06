Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Shares Acquired by Bank of Stockton

Bank of Stockton increased its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,791 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 114 shares during the quarter. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $1,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 103,899 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the 2nd quarter worth $246,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the 2nd quarter worth $5,119,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in Williams-Sonoma by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 10,320 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,145,000 after buying an additional 2,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC raised its position in Williams-Sonoma by 51.8% during the 2nd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 3,872 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Marta Benson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.88, for a total value of $1,148,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,845,837.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Price Performance

Williams-Sonoma stock opened at $116.81 on Friday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.58 and a 12-month high of $176.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $119.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.78.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The specialty retailer reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.06). Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 83.08% and a net margin of 13.48%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 16.48 EPS for the current year.

Williams-Sonoma Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $170.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $123.00 to $109.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $143.00 to $131.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Wedbush cut shares of Williams-Sonoma from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.06.

About Williams-Sonoma

(Get Rating)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

