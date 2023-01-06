William Blair Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER)

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair boosted their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of EverQuote in a report issued on Wednesday, January 4th. William Blair analyst R. Schackart now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.27) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.30). The consensus estimate for EverQuote’s current full-year earnings is ($0.78) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for EverQuote’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.25) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.03) EPS.

Get EverQuote alerts:

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $103.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.28 million. EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 24.34% and a negative net margin of 5.84%.

EverQuote Stock Up 1.7 %

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on EVER. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded EverQuote from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of EverQuote in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on EverQuote from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EverQuote has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.67.

EVER opened at $14.64 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.15 and a 200 day moving average of $9.54. EverQuote has a 52-week low of $5.23 and a 52-week high of $17.59. The stock has a market cap of $470.68 million, a P/E ratio of -18.30 and a beta of 1.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at EverQuote

In other news, CTO David Brainard sold 3,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total value of $38,140.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 160,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,700,597.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CTO David Brainard sold 3,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total value of $38,140.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 160,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,700,597.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Brandon Wagner sold 19,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total value of $284,956.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 298,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,389,607.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,024 shares of company stock valued at $819,432 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 41.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in EverQuote by 398.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 2,392 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in EverQuote during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in EverQuote during the 1st quarter worth $80,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in EverQuote during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in EverQuote by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 6,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,396 shares during the last quarter. 51.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EverQuote Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company's online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, and health insurance. It serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EverQuote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EverQuote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.