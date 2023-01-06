WhiteCoin (XWC) Market Capitalization Tops $37.01 Million

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 5th. WhiteCoin has a market capitalization of $37.01 million and approximately $703,551.97 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0485 or 0.00000288 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get WhiteCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000425 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $74.82 or 0.00444405 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00032001 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00020818 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001757 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005951 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000834 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00018552 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About WhiteCoin

WhiteCoin (XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 970,099,160 coins and its circulating supply is 762,631,393 coins. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WhiteCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WhiteCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.