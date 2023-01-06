WhiteBIT Token (WBT) 1-Day Volume Tops $4.69 Million

WhiteBIT Token (WBT) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 6th. WhiteBIT Token has a market cap of $252.71 million and approximately $4.69 million worth of WhiteBIT Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, WhiteBIT Token has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. One WhiteBIT Token token can currently be bought for $4.09 or 0.00024264 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About WhiteBIT Token

WhiteBIT Token’s launch date was August 14th, 2022. WhiteBIT Token’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,798,409 tokens. WhiteBIT Token’s official message board is blog.whitebit.com. WhiteBIT Token’s official website is whitebit.com. WhiteBIT Token’s official Twitter account is @whitebit.

Buying and Selling WhiteBIT Token

According to CryptoCompare, “WBT is a utility token of a European cryptocurrency exchange, WhiteBIT. The token supply is limited to 400 000 000 WBT, with no new tokens to be created in the future. 200M are treasury tokens backing the total amount and will be unlocked within the following three years. WhiteBIT Token gives certain benefits to its holders: up to a 50% increase in referral rates, reduced fees, free AML checks, ERC20/ETH tokens withdrawals, and more.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteBIT Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteBIT Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WhiteBIT Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

