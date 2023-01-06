Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares Sold by TCW Group Inc.

TCW Group Inc. lowered its position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 617,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 43,699 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $17,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in Weyerhaeuser by 304.1% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Weyerhaeuser by 69.0% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on WY shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.50.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Up 1.5 %

Weyerhaeuser stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.74. The stock had a trading volume of 22,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,937,986. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $22.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.46. Weyerhaeuser has a 12 month low of $27.36 and a 12 month high of $43.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.55.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 21.62%. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.53%.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.