Western Pacific Wealth Management LP Takes Position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 732 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MOS. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Mosaic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Mosaic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in Mosaic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in Mosaic by 398.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Bank increased its holdings in Mosaic by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MOS shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Mosaic to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mosaic in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $74.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mosaic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.93.

Mosaic Stock Up 3.3 %

Mosaic Increases Dividend

NYSE MOS opened at $44.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $15.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.53. The Mosaic Company has a one year low of $37.08 and a one year high of $79.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.25.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. This is an increase from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.87%.

About Mosaic

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

