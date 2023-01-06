Western Pacific Wealth Management LP Makes New Investment in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 831 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CastleKnight Management LP raised its stake in United Airlines by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 23,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of United Airlines by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 88,428 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,877,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in United Airlines by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,660 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in United Airlines by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 6,113 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in United Airlines by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,501 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.73% of the company’s stock.

Get United Airlines alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on UAL. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of United Airlines to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of United Airlines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 5th. TheStreet raised shares of United Airlines from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of United Airlines from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of United Airlines from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.97.

United Airlines Stock Performance

Shares of UAL opened at $41.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.84, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.98. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.54 and a 1 year high of $53.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.65.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $12.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.74 billion. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 1.85% and a negative return on equity of 11.42%. The business’s revenue was up 66.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.02) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at United Airlines

In related news, Director James A. C. Kennedy purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.72 per share, for a total transaction of $79,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $659,193.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director James A. C. Kennedy bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.72 per share, with a total value of $79,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $659,193.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Gregory L. Hart sold 30,000 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total transaction of $1,186,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,258 shares in the company, valued at $998,701.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About United Airlines

(Get Rating)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.