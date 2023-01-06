Western Pacific Wealth Management LP Buys New Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APD. Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,029 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 1,886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,683 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Down 1.6 %

APD stock opened at $301.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $66.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.77, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.83. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $216.24 and a twelve month high of $328.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $300.72 and a 200-day moving average of $264.68.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.12. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 17.77%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Sean D. Major sold 485 shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.00, for a total transaction of $151,805.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,468,075. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $308.65.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

(Get Rating)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

See Also

