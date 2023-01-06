Wells Fargo & Company Upgrades Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) to Overweight

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

NOVA has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set a “positive” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set a “positive” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.53.

Get Sunnova Energy International alerts:

Sunnova Energy International Stock Performance

Shares of NOVA stock opened at $17.10 on Friday. Sunnova Energy International has a one year low of $12.47 and a one year high of $31.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.26 and a beta of 2.13.

Institutional Trading of Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International ( NYSE:NOVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.26). Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 10.57% and a negative net margin of 34.38%. The company had revenue of $149.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.49 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sunnova Energy International will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 9.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 452,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,001,000 after acquiring an additional 39,545 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 25.7% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Sunnova Energy International in the third quarter valued at $380,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 38.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,083,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,013,000 after acquiring an additional 583,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advent Capital Management DE acquired a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the third quarter worth $949,000.

About Sunnova Energy International

(Get Rating)

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides residential energy services in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 1,140 megawatts serving over 195,000 customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sunnova Energy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunnova Energy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.