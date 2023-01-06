Wells Fargo & Company Trims Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Target Price to $200.00

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $250.00 to $200.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 66.71% from the company’s previous close.

TEAM has been the subject of several other research reports. Mizuho decreased their target price on Atlassian from $320.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Atlassian from $160.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Atlassian from $148.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered Atlassian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $236.45.

Atlassian Trading Down 5.1 %

NASDAQ TEAM opened at $119.97 on Friday. Atlassian has a fifty-two week low of $113.86 and a fifty-two week high of $352.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.61. The stock has a market cap of $30.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -134.80 and a beta of 0.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.46. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 71.10% and a negative net margin of 7.60%. The firm had revenue of $807.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $806.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Atlassian will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Atlassian news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.60, for a total value of $1,073,304.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 525,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,471,568.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.49, for a total value of $97,041.83. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 135,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,712,876.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.60, for a total value of $1,073,304.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 525,454 shares in the company, valued at $65,471,568.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 275,124 shares of company stock valued at $41,382,716. Corporate insiders own 43.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atlassian

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 1,244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in Atlassian by 28.4% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Atlassian by 1.8% during the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in Atlassian by 2.2% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEIRG Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Atlassian by 6.9% during the second quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 45.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.

