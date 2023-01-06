Wells Fargo & Company Downgrades NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) to Equal Weight

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of NovoCure from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NovoCure in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NovoCure currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.71.

NovoCure Stock Up 68.5 %

NASDAQ:NVCR opened at $118.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a PE ratio of -154.30 and a beta of 0.78. NovoCure has a twelve month low of $56.39 and a twelve month high of $120.03. The company has a current ratio of 7.81, a quick ratio of 7.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.24.

Insiders Place Their Bets

NovoCure ( NASDAQ:NVCR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $131.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.83 million. NovoCure had a negative net margin of 15.05% and a negative return on equity of 18.85%. Analysts anticipate that NovoCure will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Frank X. Leonard sold 6,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.01, for a total transaction of $513,371.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,316,012.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 6.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NovoCure

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in NovoCure by 18.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,857 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in NovoCure by 280.8% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,702 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 9,366 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in NovoCure by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,732,513 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $557,787,000 after buying an additional 43,157 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in NovoCure by 2.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 127,433 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,559,000 after buying an additional 2,534 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in NovoCure during the first quarter worth about $572,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

About NovoCure

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields (TTFields) devices for the treatment of solid tumor cancers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and Greater China. Its TTFields devices include Optune for the treatment of glioblastoma; and Optune Lua for the treatment of malignant pleural mesothelioma.

