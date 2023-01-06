Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Price Target to $90.00

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

GILD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Bank of America reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $86.30.

Gilead Sciences Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock opened at $85.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $107.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $84.77 and its 200 day moving average is $70.97. Gilead Sciences has a twelve month low of $57.17 and a twelve month high of $89.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.12 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 38.51%. Research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 110.19%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Gilead Sciences news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 6,416 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $535,736.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,365,805.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Gilead Sciences news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 6,416 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $535,736.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,365,805.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 16,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total transaction of $1,288,208.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,245,390.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gilead Sciences

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 10,912 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 141,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,724,000 after buying an additional 55,110 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $229,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 3,036 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

