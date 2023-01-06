Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) Stock Price Up 4.2%

Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Rating) shares rose 4.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $51.35 and last traded at $51.35. Approximately 5,080 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 949,785 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.27.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Weatherford International from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Weatherford International from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Weatherford International from $38.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.59 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.98.

Weatherford International ( NASDAQ:WFRD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter. Weatherford International had a negative return on equity of 13.58% and a negative net margin of 5.06%. Analysts predict that Weatherford International plc will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFRD. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Weatherford International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Weatherford International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Weatherford International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Weatherford International by 171.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Weatherford International during the 2nd quarter valued at $148,000. 95.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Western Hemisphere and Eastern Hemisphere. It offers artificial lift systems, including reciprocating rod, progressing cavity pumping, gas, hydraulic, plunger, and hybrid lift systems, as well as related automation and control systems; pressure pumping and reservoir stimulation services, such as acidizing, fracturing, cementing, and coiled-tubing intervention; and drill stem test tools, surface well testing, and multiphase flow measurement services.

