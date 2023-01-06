WC Walker & Associates Inc. Takes $241,000 Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

WC Walker & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,813,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,277,000 after purchasing an additional 123,225 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,063,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,516,000 after acquiring an additional 706,560 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,647,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,553,000 after acquiring an additional 567,709 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 5,166,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,286,000 after acquiring an additional 122,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,779,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,104,000 after acquiring an additional 195,094 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHV traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $66.32. 382,571 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 712,324. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.58 and a 200 day moving average of $64.68. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $58.00 and a one year high of $74.55.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

