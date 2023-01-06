WC Walker & Associates Inc. Sells 5,763 Shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

WC Walker & Associates Inc. trimmed its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,763 shares during the period. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF accounts for 1.4% of WC Walker & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. WC Walker & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF were worth $2,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 157.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 78.0% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 985.8% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $58,000.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,697. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a one year low of $26.68 and a one year high of $46.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.05.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a $8.398 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 30.25%. This is a positive change from iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF’s previous annual dividend of $5.49. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th.

