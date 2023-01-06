WC Walker & Associates Inc. Sells 2,965 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

WC Walker & Associates Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,973 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 2,965 shares during the period. WC Walker & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $1,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BBY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 1,434.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,845,844 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $315,901,000 after buying an additional 4,530,018 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Best Buy by 2.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,744,729 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $244,119,000 after purchasing an additional 72,608 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Best Buy by 6.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,720,949 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $338,235,000 after purchasing an additional 236,513 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 3,094,601 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $207,915,000 after buying an additional 424,638 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Best Buy by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,508,029 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $228,035,000 after buying an additional 46,948 shares in the last quarter. 78.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Best Buy Stock Performance

NYSE BBY traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $82.03. 4,914 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,214,454. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.78 and a 1 year high of $112.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.84.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The technology retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.35. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 57.26%. The company had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.08 EPS. Best Buy’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 13th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 12th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Best Buy from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Best Buy from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Best Buy from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $80.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Best Buy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.71.

Insider Activity at Best Buy

In other Best Buy news, EVP Damien Harmon sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total transaction of $199,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,805 shares in the company, valued at $3,423,971.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Damien Harmon sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total transaction of $199,975.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,423,971.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 366,100 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total transaction of $29,998,234.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 590,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,356,727.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 368,628 shares of company stock worth $30,200,017. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

About Best Buy

(Get Rating)

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

Featured Articles

