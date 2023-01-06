WC Walker & Associates Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

WC Walker & Associates Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 916 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Schubert & Co boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 52 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1,050.0% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 69 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1,225.0% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 106 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 5.3 %

Costco Wholesale stock traded up $23.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $473.86. The stock had a trading volume of 43,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,046,973. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $406.51 and a 52-week high of $612.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $490.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $500.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $210.27 billion, a PE ratio of 34.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.76.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 28th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 27th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.21%.

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total transaction of $459,816.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,138,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.97, for a total transaction of $991,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,819,589.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total transaction of $459,816.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,920 shares in the company, valued at $9,138,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,452 shares of company stock worth $2,651,811 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $520.00 price objective (down from $550.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $565.00 to $545.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $490.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $530.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $555.09.

About Costco Wholesale

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Articles

