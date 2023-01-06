WC Walker & Associates Inc. Has $784,000 Stock Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

WC Walker & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 29.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,198 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 2,318 shares during the quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DVN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Devon Energy by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 75,339,676 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,454,836,000 after purchasing an additional 541,701 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 9.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,000,119 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,267,536,000 after buying an additional 2,060,138 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC grew its position in Devon Energy by 3.6% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 15,031,333 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $888,575,000 after buying an additional 523,911 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Devon Energy by 2.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,531,162 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $415,042,000 after buying an additional 159,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Devon Energy by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,161,838 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $284,470,000 after acquiring an additional 260,999 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Devon Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Devon Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $96.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Devon Energy

Devon Energy Trading Up 2.3 %

In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 5,557 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total value of $391,657.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 258,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,252,980.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DVN traded up $1.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $61.57. 21,404 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,146,909. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 2.36. Devon Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $42.87 and a 12 month high of $79.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The energy company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 33.01% and a return on equity of 53.17%. Analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 9th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is presently 7.56%.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Articles

