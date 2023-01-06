WC Walker & Associates Inc. Boosts Stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

WC Walker & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Eaton accounts for approximately 2.0% of WC Walker & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. WC Walker & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $3,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Eaton by 105.0% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. grew its position in Eaton by 102.5% during the 3rd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Price Performance

Shares of ETN traded up $1.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $158.97. 2,621 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,272,647. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $159.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.71. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $122.50 and a 12-month high of $172.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $63.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.16.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 17.66%. Research analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ETN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Eaton from $160.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $157.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Eaton from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Eaton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Eaton from $174.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.75.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 27,438 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.76, for a total transaction of $4,273,742.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,131 shares in the company, valued at $4,381,684.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

About Eaton

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Further Reading

