WAX 1-Day Volume Hits $3.10 Million (WAXP)

WAX (WAXP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 6th. During the last week, WAX has traded up 5.8% against the dollar. One WAX coin can currently be bought for about $0.0439 or 0.00000259 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. WAX has a total market cap of $102.44 million and $3.10 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00003064 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000284 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000352 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 40.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.82 or 0.00448151 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 23.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 24.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $285.10 or 0.01685234 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,179.73 or 0.30617210 BTC.

About WAX

WAXP is a coin. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,960,913,516 coins and its circulating supply is 2,332,157,605 coins. WAX’s official Twitter account is @wax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WAX is wax.io. The official message board for WAX is wax-io.medium.com. The Reddit community for WAX is https://reddit.com/r/wax_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling WAX

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX (WAXP) is a cryptocurrency . WAX has a current supply of 3,960,913,516.459444 with 2,331,978,598.791422 in circulation. The last known price of WAX is 0.04319127 USD and is down -0.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 63 active market(s) with $3,460,843.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wax.io/.”

