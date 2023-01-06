Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) PT Lowered to $16.00

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Macquarie from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Macquarie’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 47.33% from the company’s previous close.

WBD has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $48.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Barclays decreased their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.47.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBD opened at $10.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.37 billion, a PE ratio of -6.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.46. Warner Bros. Discovery has a 12 month low of $8.82 and a 12 month high of $27.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,026,804,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,863,279,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,213,212,000. Newport Trust Co acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $510,079,000. Finally, Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $333,500,000. 55.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It also produces, develops, and distributes feature films, television, gaming, and other content in various physical and digital formats through basic networks, direct-to-consumer or theatrical, TV content, and games licensing.

