Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B (NYSE:WPCB) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B (NYSE:WPCB – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 26,500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the previous session’s volume of 47,477 shares.The stock last traded at $10.12 and had previously closed at $10.11.

Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.93.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Weiss Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B by 17.3% during the third quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 1,712,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,987,000 after acquiring an additional 252,789 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B by 991.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,091,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,722,000 after purchasing an additional 991,864 shares in the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B by 124.3% in the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 992,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,745,000 after purchasing an additional 550,000 shares in the last quarter. RP Investment Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B by 6.9% in the first quarter. RP Investment Advisors LP now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,910,000 after purchasing an additional 32,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B by 107.4% in the third quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 482,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,789,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. 76.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B

Warburg Pincus Capital Corporation I-B does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

