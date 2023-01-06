Wanchain (WAN) Market Capitalization Hits $32.32 Million

Wanchain (WAN) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. In the last seven days, Wanchain has traded down 9.1% against the US dollar. One Wanchain coin can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000977 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wanchain has a market capitalization of $32.32 million and approximately $678,766.06 worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Wanchain alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.67 or 0.00068962 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.18 or 0.00060161 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001104 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00009136 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00022785 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000227 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 33.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000966 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003839 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Wanchain Profile

Wanchain (WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 195,484,942 coins. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Wanchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wanchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wanchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.