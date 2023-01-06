Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) Stock Price Up 4.3% After Analyst Upgrade

Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC – Get Rating) shares rose 4.3% during trading on Friday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $23.00 to $27.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock. Wabash National traded as high as $23.91 and last traded at $23.73. Approximately 1,302 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 499,646 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.75.

WNC has been the subject of several other reports. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Wabash National from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Wabash National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered shares of Wabash National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Wabash National news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 4,269 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $72,573.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 446,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,596,008. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 4,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $72,573.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 446,824 shares in the company, valued at $7,596,008. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 39,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total value of $912,797.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 379,373 shares in the company, valued at $8,710,404.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,017 shares of company stock worth $1,889,693 over the last 90 days. 1.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wabash National

Wabash National Price Performance

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Wabash National during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wabash National in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Wabash National by 123.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Wabash National by 62.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Wabash National during the third quarter worth about $70,000. 98.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.84 and a 200-day moving average of $18.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.73 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $655.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $645.00 million. Wabash National had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 21.81%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Wabash National Co. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Wabash National Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 4th. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.78%.

Wabash National Company Profile

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes engineered solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment provides dry van and platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; converter dollies; van bodies for dry-freight transportation; cutaway van bodies for commercial applications; service bodies; insulated van bodies; stake bodies; refrigerated truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

See Also

