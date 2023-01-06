Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) Price Hits $2.93 on Top Exchanges

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 6th. During the last seven days, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded up 9.8% against the U.S. dollar. Vulcan Forged PYR has a total market capitalization of $79.70 million and $8.54 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can currently be bought for $2.93 or 0.00017298 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00012752 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00037348 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 41.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001828 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00040016 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005897 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00018792 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.85 or 0.00235101 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003773 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR Profile

Vulcan Forged PYR is a token. Its launch date was April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,182,227 tokens. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official website is vulcanforged.com. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged.

Buying and Selling Vulcan Forged PYR

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged PYR has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 27,182,227 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged PYR is 2.82474193 USD and is down -3.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 79 active market(s) with $6,218,475.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vulcan Forged PYR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

