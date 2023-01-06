Vow (VOW) 1-Day Volume Hits $447,914.06

Vow (VOW) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 6th. One Vow token can currently be bought for about $0.65 or 0.00003901 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Vow has traded 20.4% higher against the dollar. Vow has a market capitalization of $102.77 million and approximately $447,914.06 worth of Vow was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Vow Token Profile

Vow launched on March 11th, 2020. Vow’s total supply is 1,085,128,655 tokens and its circulating supply is 157,110,529 tokens. The official website for Vow is vowcurrency.com. Vow’s official Twitter account is @vowcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Vow Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vow aims to change the world by decentralizing the issuance of currency.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vow directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vow should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vow using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

