Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) Given a €150.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €150.00 ($159.57) target price on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3 – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

VOW3 has been the subject of a number of other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €160.00 ($170.21) target price on Volkswagen in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €150.00 ($159.57) price target on Volkswagen in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €115.00 ($122.34) target price on Volkswagen in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €160.00 ($170.21) target price on Volkswagen in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €185.00 ($196.81) price target on Volkswagen in a research report on Thursday, October 20th.

Shares of VOW3 stock opened at €127.12 ($135.23) on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €132.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of €135.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.79. Volkswagen has a 12 month low of €120.56 ($128.26) and a 12 month high of €195.14 ($207.60). The company has a market capitalization of $26.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.71.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

