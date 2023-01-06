Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT)

Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC lowered its stake in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 576 shares during the quarter. Confluent accounts for 1.1% of Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Confluent were worth $1,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Confluent in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Confluent in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Confluent by 716.9% during the 2nd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new position in shares of Confluent during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Confluent by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Confluent alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CFLT shares. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Confluent in a research note on Friday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Confluent from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank cut shares of Confluent from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Confluent from $35.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Confluent from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.93.

Confluent Trading Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ:CFLT traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.57. The stock had a trading volume of 38,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,234,104. The company has a quick ratio of 5.74, a current ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.73 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.19 and a 200 day moving average of $24.78. Confluent, Inc. has a one year low of $16.48 and a one year high of $81.11.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.40). The business had revenue of $151.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.39 million. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 55.60% and a negative net margin of 85.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Confluent

In related news, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total value of $5,224,275.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Michelangelo Volpi sold 164,651 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total value of $3,788,619.51. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 59,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,358,947.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total value of $5,224,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 829,987 shares of company stock valued at $18,552,363 in the last quarter. 27.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Confluent

(Get Rating)

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Confluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Confluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.