Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC Purchases 230 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 230 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises about 4.7% of Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $6,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 53,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,332,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 276,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $100,143,000 after buying an additional 14,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Factory Mutual Insurance Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $126,418,000. 43.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Trust Price Performance

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded up $0.69 on Friday, hitting $262.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 974,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,045,456. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $254.26 and a 52-week high of $390.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $277.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $288.08.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a $0.655 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

