VERITY Wealth Advisors Cuts Stock Holdings in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

VERITY Wealth Advisors trimmed its position in shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 26,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,525 shares during the quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Coupang were worth $441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CPNG. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coupang by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in Coupang by 38.9% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Coupang by 6.3% during the second quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 11,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Coupang by 0.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 122,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Coupang by 9.4% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. 71.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CPNG opened at $15.81 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.07. Coupang, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.98 and a twelve month high of $27.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Coupang ( NYSE:CPNG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.08. Coupang had a negative net margin of 2.95% and a negative return on equity of 28.35%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. On average, analysts predict that Coupang, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Coupang from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of Coupang in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Coupang in a report on Friday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.80 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.61.

In other news, major shareholder Svf Investments (Uk) Ltd sold 35,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $647,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 426,156,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,883,893,640.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Greenoaks Capital Partners Llc sold 1,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total value of $22,675,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 71,601,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,298,858,973.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Svf Investments (Uk) Ltd sold 35,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $647,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 426,156,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,883,893,640.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,800,000 shares of company stock valued at $680,784,835. 16.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Growth Initiatives. The company sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

