Verge (XVG) Market Capitalization Achieves $44.46 Million

Verge (XVG) traded down 1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. One Verge coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Verge has traded 0.8% higher against the dollar. Verge has a market capitalization of $44.46 million and $480,026.97 worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Verge alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,841.92 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000427 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.11 or 0.00440060 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00020850 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $155.58 or 0.00923787 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.16 or 0.00107804 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001939 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $101.19 or 0.00600846 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005936 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.21 or 0.00256567 BTC.

Verge Coin Profile

Verge (CRYPTO:XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,515,568,000 coins. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com.

Verge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a cryptocurrency designed for people and for everyday use. It improves upon the original Bitcoin blockchain and aims to fulfill its initial purpose of providing individuals and businesses with a fast, efficient and decentralized way of making direct transactions.Verge is a secure and user-friendly digital currency, built for everyday transactions.Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work.VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin,”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Verge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.