Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA) Expected to Post FY2026 Earnings of ($2.14) Per Share

Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Rating) – Analysts at Wedbush dropped their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Vera Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 4th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now expects that the company will earn ($2.14) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($1.90). Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Vera Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($3.08) per share.

Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.19).

Vera Therapeutics Stock Performance

VERA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Vera Therapeutics from $36.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Vera Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $32.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Vera Therapeutics from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

Shares of NASDAQ VERA opened at $5.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 7.85 and a quick ratio of 7.85. Vera Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $5.50 and a 1 year high of $24.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.93. The stock has a market cap of $154.90 million, a PE ratio of -1.89 and a beta of -0.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vera Therapeutics

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Vera Therapeutics by 96.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 149,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,514,000 after purchasing an additional 73,475 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Vera Therapeutics by 137.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 28,247 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Vera Therapeutics by 310.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 8,238 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vera Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Joanne Curley sold 3,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.85, for a total value of $52,130.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,315 shares in the company, valued at $432,942.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 14,091 shares of company stock worth $261,974 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 43.10% of the company’s stock.

Vera Therapeutics Company Profile

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy.

