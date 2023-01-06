Venus USDC (vUSDC) Market Capitalization Tops $103.94 Million

Venus USDC (vUSDC) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 5th. Over the last seven days, Venus USDC has traded 0% higher against the US dollar. Venus USDC has a market cap of $103.94 million and approximately $8.24 million worth of Venus USDC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Venus USDC token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0218 or 0.00000129 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Venus USDC Profile

Venus USDC’s total supply is 4,771,015,133 tokens. Venus USDC’s official Twitter account is @venusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Venus USDC is app.venus.io/dashboard. Venus USDC’s official message board is medium.com/venusprotocol.

Venus USDC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus USDC (vUSDC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Venus USDC has a current supply of 4,771,015,133. The last known price of Venus USDC is 0.02178528 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $5,325,201.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.venus.io/dashboard.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus USDC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Venus USDC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Venus USDC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

