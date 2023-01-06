Venus BUSD (vBUSD) Price Hits $0.0218

Venus BUSD (vBUSD) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. In the last week, Venus BUSD has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. Venus BUSD has a market cap of $58.72 million and approximately $5.50 million worth of Venus BUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Venus BUSD token can now be bought for about $0.0218 or 0.00000129 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00003004 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000285 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000354 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 95.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.84 or 0.00450184 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 24.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $284.38 or 0.01688097 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,181.32 or 0.30756152 BTC.

Venus BUSD Token Profile

Venus BUSD’s total supply is 2,694,770,470 tokens. Venus BUSD’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Venus BUSD’s official message board is medium.com/venusprotocol. The official website for Venus BUSD is app.venus.io/dashboard.

Buying and Selling Venus BUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus BUSD (vBUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Venus BUSD has a current supply of 2,694,770,470. The last known price of Venus BUSD is 0.02178649 USD and is down -0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $4,057,561.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.venus.io/dashboard.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus BUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Venus BUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Venus BUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

