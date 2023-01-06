Venus BUSD Market Cap Hits $58.75 Million (vBUSD)

Venus BUSD (vBUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 6th. One Venus BUSD token can now be purchased for about $0.0218 or 0.00000130 BTC on popular exchanges. Venus BUSD has a market capitalization of $58.75 million and $6.30 million worth of Venus BUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Venus BUSD has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Venus BUSD

Venus BUSD’s total supply is 2,694,770,470 tokens. Venus BUSD’s official website is app.venus.io/dashboard. Venus BUSD’s official message board is medium.com/venusprotocol. Venus BUSD’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Venus BUSD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus BUSD (vBUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Venus BUSD has a current supply of 2,694,770,470. The last known price of Venus BUSD is 0.02178649 USD and is down -0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $4,057,561.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.venus.io/dashboard.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus BUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Venus BUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Venus BUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

