Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.47

Shares of Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.47 and traded as low as $0.94. Vaxart shares last traded at $1.04, with a volume of 2,354,336 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on VXRT. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vaxart in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Vaxart from $6.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th.

Get Vaxart alerts:

Vaxart Stock Up 3.0 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.46.

Institutional Trading of Vaxart

Vaxart ( NASDAQ:VXRT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.01. Equities analysts predict that Vaxart, Inc. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VXRT. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Vaxart by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,860,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,859,000 after buying an additional 2,673,332 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Vaxart by 991.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 830,996 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 754,874 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Vaxart by 6,969.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 656,117 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 646,836 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Vaxart by 618.3% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 418,663 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 360,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vaxart by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,988,091 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,234,000 after purchasing an additional 342,478 shares in the last quarter. 38.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vaxart

(Get Rating)

Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes norovirus vaccine, an oral tablet vaccine, which is in a Phase Ib clinical trial with bivalent oral tablet vaccine for the GI.1 and GII.4 norovirus strains; seasonal influenza vaccine, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of H1 influenza infection; respiratory syncytial virus vaccine; and coronavirus vaccine, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infection.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vaxart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaxart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.