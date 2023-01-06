Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Acquired by First Personal Financial Services

First Personal Financial Services lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 586.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,373 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the quarter. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Sierra Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 111.6% in the second quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 37.7% in the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 51.5% in the second quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $1.64 on Friday, hitting $191.49. The company had a trading volume of 34,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,031,221. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $174.84 and a 52-week high of $239.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $195.39 and a 200 day moving average of $195.48.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

