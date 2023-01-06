Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Holdings Lowered by Delta Financial Advisors LLC

Delta Financial Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 393 shares during the period. Delta Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BSV traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $75.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,919,216. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.76. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.03 and a fifty-two week high of $80.53.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

