Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Bought by Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 328,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,732 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises about 2.2% of Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF worth $26,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VNQ. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth about $256,000. First Command Bank increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 421,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,416,000 after purchasing an additional 19,460 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 739,507.0% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 739,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $79,050,000 after purchasing an additional 739,507 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 60.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 2,558 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 4,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of VNQ stock opened at $82.16 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $74.66 and a one year high of $113.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $84.44 and its 200 day moving average is $88.28.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

