Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Shares Purchased by Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,516 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF comprises about 1.4% of Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VOT. TIAA FSB increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 33.6% in the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,305,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,904,000 after purchasing an additional 328,437 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $42,324,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 14,992.8% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 155,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,343,000 after acquiring an additional 154,876 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 34.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 476,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,517,000 after acquiring an additional 122,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truepoint Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 12.1% during the second quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 948,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,363,000 after acquiring an additional 102,081 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

VOT stock traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $178.14. 691 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 197,876. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.52. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $163.55 and a 1-year high of $241.25.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

